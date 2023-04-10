Larry Woodcock prayed for peace as opening statements begin in Lori Vallow Daybell case - East Idaho News

BOISE — Opening statements will begin Monday morning in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial and Larry Woodcock plans to be in court every day until a verdict is reached.

Woodcock is Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s grandfather. JJ and his sister Tylee Ryan were found buried on Chad Daybell’s Salem property in June 2020. Chad and Lori, the children’s mother, are facing multiple charges in relation to JJ and Tylee’s deaths and in connection to the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s former wife.

Police began investigating the whereabouts of the children when Woodcock and his wife Kay Woodcock reported they were missing in November 2019.

“We are absolutely ready to attend this trial. We have waited for years and to say it’s been an easy wait for us is a total understatement,” Larry Woodcock tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We have gone through a tremendous amount of agony, we have cried, we’ve had sad moments of joy (when) we found the children but were extremely disappointed in finding them deceased. But overall, I feel like we are prepared for this.”

The Woodcocks traveled from their home in Louisiana to Boise, where they will stay for the duration of the trial. Extended family members plan to join them over the coming days and Kay Woodcock is expected to be called as a witness as early as this week.

Woodcock says he has “prayed heavily for the wisdom of the court to come through” for a fair and honest trial. During jury selection, prosecutors told potential jurors they will see autopsy photos of the children and “emotionally charged” evidence. Woodcock says he is ready.

“I’m prepared. The way I’ll deal with it is…I have to put it in one of the post office boxes in my head and leave it there,” he explains. “I have all these little post office boxes in my head and I open them up and put things in there and let them stay.”

People around the world have expressed sympathy, condolences and love for the Woodcocks over the years. They feel like Idaho has become their second home and they are thankful.

“The support has been phenomenal. We never sought this. The only thing I ever asked from the first day was, ‘Where are the children? Where are the children? Where are the children?’ That’s all I ever asked and this took off,” Woodcock says. “The outpouring of support we have got is mind-boggling. It really is.”

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton has been in the courtroom all week and will provide live updates throughout each day. You can read past reports, watch videos and listen to trial audio here.