LDS Church announces 15 new temples around the world - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — During the final session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 new temples to be built around the world.

The new temples will be built in the following locations:

Retalhuleu, Guatemala

Iquitos, Peru

Teresina, Brazil

Natal, Brazil

Tuguegarao City, Philippines

Iloilo, Philippines

Jakarta, Indonesia

Hamburg, Germany

Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

San Jose, California

Bakersfield, California

Springfield, Missouri

Winchester, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The new temple announcements bring the church’s total to 315 temples announced, under construction or renovation, or dedicated around the world. There are 172 temples currently operating, 56 new temples are under construction and 68 others that are currently being designed or are in a pre-construction phase, according to the church.

“Jesus Christ is the reason we build temples,” Nelson said Sunday. “Each is his holy house. Making covenants and receiving essential ordinances in the temple, as well as seeking to draw closer to him there, will bless your life in ways no other kind of worship can. For this reason, we are doing all within our power to make the blessings of the temple more accessible to our members around the world.”

The new temples include a fifth in Guatemala, a seventh in Peru, and two more in Brazil to bring the total to nine for the country with 1.5 million Latter-day Saints and 50 organized stakes.

“Brazil is part of the heart of the church,” President Nelson said in April 2017.

Two more temples in the Philippines bring the total to 12 in the country, while Jakarta will be the first temple in Indonesia for the country with 7,500 Latter-day Saints scattered throughout 25 congregations.

Germany received its third temple, but the first since the temple in Frankfurt was dedicated in 1987.

Lethbridge will be the 10th temple in Canada and fourth in Alberta, while San Jose and Bakersfield mark the 11th and 12th temples in California.

Missouri will receive its third temple overall and first since Kansas City was dedicated in 2012, while Winchester will become the second temple in Virginia — both announced by President Nelson.

Charlotte is the state of North Carolina’s second temple, and first since one in Raleigh was dedicated in 1999 for a state which first welcomed Latter-day Saint missionaries in 1838.

Harrisburg, the capital of Pennsylvania, joins Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in hosting temples in a state with more than 52,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 100 congregations.

Since becoming president of the church in January 2018, President Nelson has announced the locations for 133 temples, beginning with seven during the April 2018 general conference.

Of the 118 temples he announced prior to Sunday, three have been dedicated (with five more scheduled for dedication), 42 are under construction, four have a groundbreaking scheduled, 28 have identified a site, and 36 are still in the planning and design phase.