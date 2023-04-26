Local therapist admits to sexually abusing vulnerable adults, police say - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 64-year-old man has been charged after allegedly writing a letter admitting to sexual abuse involving vulnerable adults with the mental capabilities of toddlers.

Robert Stahn was charged with felony sexual abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Stahn is the founder of Well Spring Counseling in Idaho Falls. According to its website, he worked in the field of psychology and substance abuse for forty years before retiring in 2023. The website says Stahn started Well Spring Counseling in 1994 and continues to manage the business.

EastIdahoNews.com has previously interviewed Stahn as a source in multiple stories on mental health.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, a detective received a letter from a woman last year where Stahn shared a history of “sexual deviancy.”

Stahn had read the letter to the woman and provided her with a copy.

He said the abuse had happened between March 2021 and June 2021.

In the letter, he talked about two vulnerable adults that were in his care for several years. The adults were both nonverbal and had the mentality of 18-month-olds.

Stahn admits in the letter that he used one of the victims as a “sexual object” in which he could be “aroused.” He admitted to watching her naked as she was changing her clothes.

Stahn said he created scenarios where he could see the victim in various states of undress. He said in the letter, “I did this approximately six times downstairs in order for me to feel sexual thrill.”

When the detective spoke with Stahn, he confirmed he had written the letter and committed the acts.

His bond was set at $15,000, and he appeared in court earlier this week. He is expected to report to pre-trial supervision after posting bond. A no-contact order has been issued between him and a victim.

The charge is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, a $25,000 fine, and restitution.

Stahn is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 9 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.

Though Stahn has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.