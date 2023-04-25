Local woman charged after allegedly not paying for items at self-checkout - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A woman who allegedly attempted to run from the police while pushing a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise faces multiple charges.

Leah Renee Dufour, 41, has been charged with felony burglary and a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer, court records show.

Chubbuck police were assisting Walmart employees around 7 p.m. on April 10 when a loss prevention employee informed the officers another attempted theft was in progress, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

An officer was shown live surveillance that allegedly showed the woman, identified as Dufour, taking items from her pockets and placing them in bags at self-checkout, “making no attempt to pay for the merchandise.”

The officer went to his patrol vehicle to retrieve his citation book while loss prevention employees attempted to stop the woman. As the officer approached his vehicle, he heard another officer at the scene call out that Dufour was running.

When the officer looked in the direction of the exit door, they saw Dufour running from employees while pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise, the affidavit says.

The officer then began to chase her while yelling that they were a Chubbuck police officer. Dufour continued running, while yelling back to the officer, police reports say.

Dufour did eventually slow and turn around to the officer. However, the affidavit says she continued to slowly walk backward while balling her fists.

The officer identified the situation as Dufour being prepared to fight for the stolen items.

A second officer arrived, and the two were able to control Dufour and place her under arrest.

In addition to the items in the cart, officers found merchandise in Dufour’s pockets. She allegedly told the officers she “has no excuse whatsoever” and that she was “just trying to get some money,” the affidavit says. She allegedly added, “I’m just stupid as hell.”

Dufour was taken to Bannock County Jail, where she was booked and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Though Dufour has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Dufour could face up to 11 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing has been waived and Dufour has been bound over to district court. An arraignment hearing has not yet been scheduled.