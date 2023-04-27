New chiropractic clinic offers variety of services to help you with aches and pains - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

BLACKFOOT

New medical clinic in Blackfoot wants to help you find pain relief

Steven Hulse, left, opened Restoration Chiropractic & Massage Therapy in 2021. On the right is a foot scanner that shows patients foot issues that may be causing pain. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT – After a serious injury years ago, Steven Hulse was concerned about his performance as an athlete. That led him to pursue a career as a chiropractor.

Today, the 34-year-old Mud Lake native owns Restoration Chiropractic and Massage Therapy at 1395 Northwest Main Street in Blackfoot. Since opening about 18 months ago, he’s added several new services.

One of them is red light therapy, an alternative treatment to chiropractic care that he says provides pain relief. He also has a foot scanner that tells patients if their feet are misaligned so they can improve posture. See how it works in the video above.

Since the clinic opened, the most frequently asked question from patients is if he provides the Y Strap treatment, a decompression tool that involves manual manipulation of the spine, and sometimes other areas of the body, to relieve a variety of symptoms. The treatment method has been the focus of many TikTok and Youtube videos as of late, which is why it’s so well known.

Hulse has an answer for those seeking this kind of treatment.

“We do that service. It just takes a little bit of time because we have to (provide) a thorough exam with X-rays to make sure the person is a candidate for it. We don’t want to start yanking on people’s heads and cause serious problems,” Hulse says.

Restoration Chiropractic & Massage Therapy at 1395 Northwest Main Street in Blackfoot. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Dee Stevens opened Advanced Integrated Medical Center at this location in 2017. Hulse bought the practice from Stevens several months after becoming a chiropractic doctor in 2021.

Hulse’s initial interest in helping people recover from sports injuries inspired him to focus on anyone with aches and pains to get back to doing what they love.

“When I was going to chiropractic school, I had my (now) 3-year-old during that time. I was really interested in chiropractic (care) for little children. That’s when I got involved with the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association,” says Hulse. “I’ve treated kids from 2 days old all the way up to people who are 98.”

And in a world where most people sit for long periods, lower back and neck issues are a common problem as well.

Although he’s happy to help anyone who’s in pain, he’s also an advocate for preventative care. He says our bodies are meant to move, and he encourages those with a desk job to incorporate regular movement into their daily routine.

“Instead of just being a sick day here and there, low back pain is now costing people (billions of dollars) every year,” says Hulse. “It would really help the economy boost back up if people were more mobile.”

Hulse loves being in Blackfoot, where he says there’s such a need for services like this. Hulse hopes to one day open a second location in Idaho Falls to improve quality of life for patients and get them back to doing what they want.

Restoration Chiropractic and Massage is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It’s also open the same hours on the second and fourth Friday of every month.

Visit its website here and Facebook page here.

BIZ BITS

New counseling practice opening in Pocatello

Samuel Dalton, left, is the owner Ridgeline Counseling in Pocatello. | Courtesy Samuel Dalton

POCATELLO — Ridgeline Counseling is proud to announce its grand opening at 151 North 3rd Avenue, Suite 202B, in Pocatello. The counseling center is open and ready to offer a variety of counseling services to individuals, couples, and families in the area.

Ridgeline Counseling was founded by Samuel Dalton, a licensed professional counselor. Dalton has dedicated his career to helping people overcome their struggles and improve their mental health. He is committed to creating a safe and supportive environment for to explore their emotions, thoughts, and behaviors.

At Ridgeline Counseling, clients can expect personalized and evidence-based treatments that are tailored to their unique needs.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (208) 479-7864. You can also visit the website.

Local salon gets national award

IDAHO FALLS — Salon h. davis, owned by Nikole Fitzgerald, was recently named to the SALON TODAY 200 by SALON TODAY magazine, the top business publication for salon and spa owners.

The award, which recognizes the top 200 salons in America, is highly coveted in the beauty industry. Thousands of salons nationwide apply for the award, but only a handful are selected. Committees are chosen from industry peers who evaluate all of the applications and select winners after careful review.

Salon Today Magazine’s 26th annual Top 200 Salons issue profiled the selected salons in its January/February 2023 edition. The 200 salons were selected for best business practices from applications submitted by thousands of salon industry members.

Applicants were honored in 11 different best practice categories, including Advanced Education, Compensation & Benefits, Customer Service, Environmental Sustainability, Philanthropy, Planned Profitability, Recruitment & Training, Retail & Merchandising, Retention & Referral Programs, Technology and Growth. Salon h.davis was honored in both the Growth and Environmental Sustainability categories.

H.davis is the namesake of Nikole’s grandmother Hazel Davis. The salon opened in Idaho Falls in 2009 and quickly developed a loyal customer base. In 2019, the salon moved to its location to Ammon.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Here’s what happens at Spudnik Equipment Company

Here’s who’s moving into Jackson Hole Junction development in Idaho Falls

Over 20 businesses raise funds to help local family and improve mental health awareness

Local couple chooses to open Human Bean coffee shop for its ‘community-minded’ approach

EIRMC’s Behavioral Health Center adds 12 beds to its adolescent care unit