Here's who's moving into Jackson Hole Junction development in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Several new developments are in the works at Jackson Hole Junction, a mixed-use commercial development off Interstate 15 and Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls.

Holiday Inn and Burger Theory became the first tenants on the 44-acre parcel when it was completed in June 2020. Later that year, Dr. Fahim Rahim added the Idaho Kidney Center.

Sayer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is now operating on the site after moving from its original location at 760 Northgate Mile.

Construction on the 227-unit Pioneer Crossing Apartments is winding down. Matt Morgan, a managing member of Jackson Hole Junction Commercial Center, tells EastIdahoNews.com the apartment complex will be complete and available for rent this fall.

He’s also excited about several new projects on the property. A critical piece of infrastructure is a new traffic signal near the entrance of JHJ on Sunnyside Road and South Fork Boulevard. Morgan put the wheels in motion for this component in 2014, and he’s happy to see it finally being installed.

“It’s a new full-movement traffic signal,” Morgan says. “Devin Belnap with Riverband Management, (who’s involved in the Amazon delivery station going in on the other side of the road), championed phase two of the signal through completion. I’ve been working with them on that, and it’s exciting because traffic has rapidly been increasing every year on Sunnyside Road. Demand for the signal had become imminent.”

The signal is expected to be operational the first week in May. Its completion paves the way for the next tenants to move in.

The traffic signal on South Fork Boulevard and Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Morgan says the center just finalized a deal with Taco Bell and Maverik to begin construction in June.

Ron Sayer Nissan will also relocate from its Woodruff location to JHJ between Holiday Inn and the kidney center.

“Kelly Sayer also owns BMW that’s next to Teton Toyota. So he’s consolidated all three of his brands out there,” says Morgan.

Morgan and his partners, Mont Crnkovich and Shane Fleming, are also in negotiations for a second hotel operator. He did not disclose specific details because a deal had not been finalized.

The announcement of an Amazon delivery station last month going in next to Smith Chevrolet is something Morgan says only adds interest for future tenants of his development.

“We’re very excited about what Ball Ventures and Riverbend has on the other side of the road. We’re in the home run stretch now,” Morgan says.

Momentum on JHJ picked up in 2020 after the groundbreaking for Showbiz Cinemas, a movie theater and entertainment complex. It was forced to back out weeks later because of financial losses related to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The loss of Showbiz also forced Morgan and his team to shift gears and go back to the drawing table to come up with a new vision for the property.

Although there isn’t currently a movie theater project in the works at that site, Morgan is excited for the future of JHJ and the potential for future development.

“We had to reset and go again, and it’s all worked out,” says Morgan. “We’re excited that we’ve got Taco Bell, Maverik and Kelly (Sayer) out there, and it’s positive.”