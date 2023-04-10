No injuries reported after car crashes into Idaho Falls fountain - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — No injuries were reported after police responded to a car that crashed into a fountain in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Police responded to the single-vehicle crash after 11:15 a.m. Monday on South Utah Avenue at the Eagle Rock Fountain.

Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman with the city, says a man was driving in a small sedan.

“He stated that allegedly his steering wheel locked up when he went to make the right turn around the roundabout. He apparently got in a vehicle accident last night and had some front end damage, so that may have impacted how the car was functioning today,” Hammon said.

Hammon said a tow truck had been called to the scene. As of Monday afternoon, police are detouring traffic around the roundabout to River Walk Drive. She said drivers are unable to turn off Pancheri Drive onto Utah Avenue.

There is damage to the fountain, but it’s unknown how extensive it is and how much it will cost to fix.

Police on scene said alcohol was not a factor, and it appears it was just a malfunction with the vehicle, Hammon added.