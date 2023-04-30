Part of S Boulevard in Idaho Falls to be closed for repaving - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Public Works:

IDAHO FALLS — One block of S Boulevard will be closed again this Sunday night, beginning at 7 p.m. Motorists should plan alternate routes.

Knife River will start prepping the road for asphalt at that time, which requires S Boulevard to be temporarily closed again, from 17th Street north to 16th Street.

Construction crews will pave the roadway early Monday morning, May 1, and plan to have the road reopened by the Monday morning commute, barring unforeseen issues.

The same stretch of roadway was closed the evening of April 24 to remove the traffic signal and re-energize the new signal.

Work on this intersection began in January to include upgrades to the bridge, bridge railing, curb, gutter and the traffic signal with a goal of improving traffic flow and pedestrian access.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Knife River at (208) 523-8282.