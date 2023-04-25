Rendering released for Latter-day Saint temple in Montpelier - East Idaho News

MONTPELIER — A rendering has been released for Montpelier’s soon-to-be-built Latter-day Saint temple.

The rendering was released Monday.

“Seeing the rendering made it feel more real, that it actually is going to start happening,” Temple Communications Specialist Bill Thompson said.

The picture shows a moderately sized white brick structure with a slanted golden roof on the top of a tower in the center. Around the building, there’s a pathway through a fenced-in garden with flowers and trees.

“I just was amazed at how beautiful it is. It seems like all the temples the church designs are just these beautiful, gorgeous buildings,” Thompson said.

The completed structure will be two stories tall and around 27,000 square feet. The site is 2.6 acres.

The Montpelier community found out they would get a temple in April 2022 when Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced it during general conference, a bi-annual meeting for the church.

The date for the groundbreaking of the temple will be June 17, the church announced in March. The building will be at the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street.

Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The groundbreaking ceremony will be presided over by Elder Ryan K. Olsen, General Authority Seventy. The groundbreaking is attended by invitation only, but the day’s events will be broadcast live to the 15,000 church members in the area.

According to the LDS church, there are 470,000 members and over 1,200 congregations in Idaho.

There are eight other temples in operation, under construction or announced in the state — in Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Twin Falls and two in Rexburg.