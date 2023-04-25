Rexburg launching its own fiber optic network for residents soon - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The city of Rexburg is partnering with Madison County for the rollout of a fiber optic network.

The city began construction on a fiber backbone ring last April to be able to connect certain city assets with county buildings. Rexburg’s Chief Information Officer Todd Smith tells EastIdahoNews.com the infrastructure to provide fiber optic internet to residents will be complete by the end of the summer.

The network will have the ability to serve 12,000 to 13,000 homes within the county.

“There’s some excess capacity there we’re able to lease out to a third party administrator that can come in and resell those services to homes,” Smith says.

While the city owns the infrastructure, it will not be providing internet service. Multiple internet providers will work with the city to provide several different options for customers. The city is still finalizing a contract with providers as it prepares to connect the first group of homes to the network next month.

Options include 1G for $79 a month, 2G for about $100 a month and 10G for about $200 a month. Slower speeds will also be available.

Crews installing backbone ring for fiber optic network in Madison County. | Courtesy Todd Smith

Scott Johnson, the city’s economic development coordinator, says bringing fiber to Rexburg residents has been a decade in the making. One of the most requested amenities over the years has been better internet service.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in the number of people working remotely or attending school online has only increased the demand.

ARPA funds allowed the city to begin construction on the ring last year and make this goal a reality.

“It allows us to get into the realm of (providing better broadband internet) at an inexpensive price point,” says Johnson.

Smith is excited to provide this service for residents and he’s eager to get the network up and running so customers can try it out.

“This has been a long time coming and we’re very excited about it. We’ve gotten incredible, positive feedback from our residents, and the community as a whole is really looking forward to it,” says Smith.

Residents who would like to opt-in to the fiber optic network can sign up here. The installation fee is $45.