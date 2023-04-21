Sweet Surrender offers amazing bread, homemade meals and tasty donuts - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A local cafe and bakery off Main Street in Ririe makes amazing bread, delicious home-cooked meals and tasty sweet donuts.

Travis Arnold is a baker at Sweet Surrender. He bakes a variety of bread, which is all made by hand.

“This bread never sees a mixing bowl. So it is hand-kneaded. It truly is an artisan bread,” he said. “The bread can take anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half to make.”

There’s house-made asiago bread, gruyère cheese bread and jalapeño cheddar bread.

The bread at Sweet Surrender. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

The cafe and bakery serves breakfast and lunch.

“We do more of that country-style cooking; biscuits and gravy, chicken fried steak, French toast with our house-made cinnamon bread. It’s to die for,” Arnold said.

One of the more popular items on the menu is the blue burger.

The Blue Burger with fries. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“It is made with our house-seasoned patty and also our house-made blueberry jalapeño jam. We put blue cheese on it. Our fries are also house-made, hand-cut, and prepped in-house,” Arnold said.

There are specials too. One served to EastIdahoNews.com was the homemade sausage, bean, carrot, and kale soup.

The homemade soup. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

You can pair your food with a sweet treat, like a maple frosted donut, donut holes, a giant cinnamon roll or cookies.

The variety of cookies. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We do different varieties of cookies. We have our sugar cookies and our cow pie cookies which are just chocolate-filled ones, and a s’mores cookie and also my great grandmother’s cowboy cookie,” he said.

Sometimes, people will wait for batches of cowboy cookies to be made if there aren’t any.

“It is an oatmeal-based, chocolate chip old-fashioned cookie with a little hint of maple flavor to it as well,” Arnold said.

Sweet Surrender is at 339 Main Street in Ririe and is family owned and operated. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Click here to like Sweet Surrender’s Facebook page.

Arnold says donuts are available Tuesdays through Fridays.