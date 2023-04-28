Two people involved in traffic stop that lead to crash into canal have been named and charged by police - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS —- Law enforcement has released the names of a man and woman who crashed into a canal after an early-morning traffic stop led to a chase and a car in a canal.

41-year-old Gary Lee Shaw is charged with felony eluding a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest. 21-year-old Shanyn Maquel Halpin is charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The incident happened on Thursday morning. EastIdahoNews.com reported on it. Click here to read the previous story.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a white Nissan Sentra that was traveling south on Holmes Avenue due to expired registration. It was discovered later that Shaw and Halpin were inside the vehicle.

After the trooper activated emergency lights, the driver of the Nissan did not slow to a stop. It quickly accelerated and sped up to 65 mph. The vehicle went through a red light and continued south.

The vehicle eventually turned left onto Lomax Street and drove against the flow of traffic at speeds greater than 70 mph, court documents said.

The trooper discontinued the chase due to reckless driving. The trooper patrolled the area and tried to locate the Nissan and found the vehicle in the middle of the canal near Bonneville Drive and 1st Street.

The vehicle appeared to have severe front-end damage and the airbags were deployed. The trooper yelled at the car, attempting to make any contact with anyone inside, but there was no response.

Several officers from ISP, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department came to the scene to assist.

Offices located Shaw and Halpin behind Planet Fitness, located just blocks away from the abandoned vehicle.

Both Shaw and Halpin’s legs were wet. Shaw’s pants had wet mud and other debris on them. Shaw’s knuckles appeared to have white powder on them, which is consistent with airbag deployment, according to court documents.

Halpin and Shaw both had warrants. They were transported to a local hospital for jail clearance. While speaking to medical staff, Halpin admitted to being a passenger in “a car that crashed into the water.”

Both Halpin and Shaw were transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Shaw was given a $20,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 9 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.

Halpin was given a $2,500 bond and is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on June 1 at 8:10 a.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.