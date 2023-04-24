Woman gets probation for drunk driving into two teenage pedestrians - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 32-year-old woman was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to drunk driving charges in an incident where she drove into a group of teenagers.

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Leana Irma Rodriguez to two to 10 years in prison.

Watkins then suspended the sentence and placed Rodriguez on a six-year probationary period. Rodriguez will also have to spend 45 days in jail with credit for two days already served.

If Rodriguez violates the terms of her probation, Watkins can impose the prison sentence instead.

Rodriguez initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of felony aggravated DUI but accepted a plea agreement in February, where she agreed to plead guilty if the prosecution agreed to recommend “no worse than a retained jurisdiction,” according to court documents.

According to police, on June 22, Rodriguez drove off the side of the road toward a group of teenagers at the intersection of 1st Street and Nassau Drive, directly striking two boys.

The 15-year-old victim testified during Rodriguez’s preliminary hearing that a black Honda Accord came up behind them, “clipping” him with the side mirror and fully hitting another teen, who was pushed forward “5 to 7 feet”.

He testified that he “heard a lot of crunching” during the incident and had to receive physical therapy treatment for back and shoulder pain. He also said he has a “side-mirror-shaped” bruise on his back.

The 14-year-old victim testified that he has no recollection of that night after about 4 p.m., including when he was hit around 8 p.m.

He said he suffered a concussion and cuts to the face that required 10 stitches, and due to the car running over his arm and leaving tire tracks, he now cannot lift anything over about 7 pounds.

Deputies observed signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety testing on the scene.

Rodriguez denied using alcohol before driving; however, the results of breath testing on the scene indicated a level just over 1.5 times the legal limit.