You have to see this! Pizza delivery man trips suspect fleeing cops - East Idaho News

SAVES THE DAY — A Pennsylvania pizza delivery man is being called a hero after he helped police catch a fleeing suspect.

On April 16, Cocco’s Pizza employee Tyler Morell was at a customer’s front door to drop off a pizza when he noticed a speeding car skid onto a lawn across the street.

“I hear the screech, and that’s what catches my attention,” he told Inside Edition.

The car, which had been stolen and involved in a high-speed chase, ended up crashing, according to 6abc. The 17-year-old suspect, who was the driver, immediately got out of the car and took off on foot.

Little did the suspect realize Morell wasn’t going to let him get far.

The 6-foot-8 pizza delivery driver quickly made his way to the sidewalk — with the large pepperoni pizza box still in his hands — and stuck his foot out, tripping the suspect and forcing him to tumble to the ground. Police were then able to arrest the suspect.

“He gave us the help we needed,” Brookhaven Chief of Police Michael Vice said. “By tripping him it gave us the time to catch up with the gentleman.”

As for Morell, not only did he lend a hand — or a foot in this case — at the perfect moment, but he delivered the pizza “unscathed and on time.”

“Honestly, it was probably the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Morell said.