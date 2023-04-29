Youth Outdoor Skills Day set for May 13 near Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Youth Outdoor Skills Day will once again be held on Saturday, May 13, at Beaver Dick Park on Highway 33, according to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. The event is free and open to the whole family.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. that day and ends at 1 p.m. The event will run until 2 p.m. A free lunch will also be served while supplies last.

People who participate at least six skills booths will be entered into a drawing for prizes donated by local organizations.

“Each year, hundreds of kids and their parents have attended this fun activity,” the release said.

Youth Outdoors Skills Day brings sportsmen’s groups together to teach kids some of the skills they need to safely participate in the hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities that can be found in our area.

“The goal,” stated the release, “is to get more youth and their families out enjoying the great outdoors of Idaho.”

Activities will cover a wide range of outdoor related skills:

Archery

Muzzleloading

Hunter Education Gun Safety Training

Outdoor Survival

Rods & Reels – Fishing

Trapping

CAP Trailer

Antlers, Horns and Furs

Atlatl Throwing

4H-Outdoor Crafts

Hound Hunting

Mule Deer Foundation

Bear Education Trailer

Wildlife Telemetry

Turkey Calling

Idaho Fish and Game feel sure there will be “something for everyone.”

Beaver Dick Park is located along the banks of the Henry’s Fork, just west of Rexburg, and right next to IDFG’s Cartier Slough Wildlife Management Area. For more information call IDFG at (208) 525-7290.