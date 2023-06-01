BYU-Idaho to host Idaho Supreme Court - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — The Idaho Supreme Court will hear three cases on the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus in Rexburg on Wednesday, June 14. The event will give students, employees, faculty and members of the Rexburg community an opportunity to see first-hand how the appellate courts operate.

The Special Events Room in the Manwaring Student Center will be transformed into a courtroom for cases heard at 8:50, 10:00 and 11:10 a.m. Four Supreme Court justices will be present in person for the hearings June 14. Details about the specific cases can be found at https://isc.idaho.gov/appeals-court/isc-calendar.

After the oral arguments conclude around 12:15 p.m., the justices will hold a Q&A with students.

“We hope students will take advantage of this unique learning opportunity to better understand how the court system works in the state of Idaho,” said Brett Crandall, public affairs director. “We are grateful the Idaho Supreme Court justices are willing to travel across the state to provide our students and local citizens a chance to witness what happens in court.”

“The Idaho Supreme Court’s visit is a unique opportunity for our students to observe a part of democratic governance in action, to see the application of concepts and ideas they’ve discussed in class,” said Duane Adamson, Department of History, Geography and Political Science chair. “We particularly appreciate the justices generously offering time for students to ask them questions about the judicial process.”

The Idaho Supreme Court each year travels to communities across the state to hold hearings. The justices last visited Rexburg in May 2018.