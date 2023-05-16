Community plants trees at city park, earns national recognition - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The City of Idaho Falls celebrated Arbor Day on May 15 as the city received continued recognition as a Tree City USA by the Abor Day Foundation.

As part of the Arbor Day celebration, students from Idaho Falls School District 91 Career Technical Education Center, joined Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department staff to plant trees at Ryder Park. Nationally, Arbor Day is celebrated in April, however, with the colder temperatures eastern Idaho faces in early spring, Idaho Falls celebrates the occasion in May.

“Trees are shown to lower temperatures, provide cleaner air, improve property values and lead to an overall healthier community,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “We look forward to commemorating Arbor Day each year and appreciate the help of these students to make our parks better for our community.

This was the first year the City of Idaho Falls planted trees in Ryder Park for an Arbor Day celebration. Ryder Park is located along the west bank of the Snake River and is home to two fishing ponds, the Ryder Bike Park and the southern end of the Idaho Falls Riverwalk. Ryder Park is still under construction and needs additional trees in order to ensure shade and a connection to nature are available for its future visitors.

For the past several decades, Idaho Falls has strived to receive Tree City USA recognition from the Abor Day Foundation. The Tree City USA program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. It also gives them an avenue to celebrate their work, showing residents, visitors, and the entire country that they’re committed to the mission of environmental stewardship.

To receive the recognition, the cities must maintain a tree board, a tree care ordinance, dedicate an annual community forest budget and host an Arbor Day Observance. Idaho Falls has met the requirements.

“We are honored to receive our 31st Tree City USA recognition,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Arbor Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the beauty and importance of trees in our lives and I encourage us all to participate in our own way, which could include planting a tree in our own yards.”

For more information on the City of Idaho Falls’ Horticulture and Urban Forestry and tips for your own property, click here.