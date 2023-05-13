'Dateline NBC' to air two-hour program tonight on Daybell trial - East Idaho News

BOISE — The verdict is in and ‘Dateline NBC’ will be airing a two-hour special Friday night on Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial.

Correspondent Keith Morrison and show producers have been working with EastIdahoNews.com since the case broke in December 2019.

“Over three years after her arrest made national headlines, Lori Vallow Daybell went on trial on charges of killing her children and conspiracy in the murder of her husband’s first wife. ‘Dateline’ returns to Idaho to report the latest in the case, revealing new details from inside the courtroom on the key evidence and powerful witness testimony that led to a verdict,” a show description reads.

The program will feature the latest developments along with reporting and interviews with EastIdahoNews.com journalist Nate Eaton.

The show airs at 8 p.m. MT on NBC and will be available online.

Watch a preview in the video player above.