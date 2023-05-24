GALLERY: Eastern Idaho sees major flash flooding after rainstorm on Tuesday, May 23 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews were out in force on Tuesday night in Idaho Falls and the surrounding communities after flash flooding impacted numerous roads and underpasses.

A storm began hitting eastern Idaho before 6 p.m., and while the worst part of the storm subsided after about 35 minutes, it continued to rain in various parts of the region past 8 p.m.

A number of cars in Idaho Falls became stranded in rising water in several underpasses. Bystanders and responders helped to rescue people from their vehicles.

Locals reported lots of flooding in residential streets, and in some homes and businesses.

Here are some of the photos from the storm:

