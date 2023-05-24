 GALLERY: Eastern Idaho sees major flash flooding after rainstorm on Tuesday, May 23 - East Idaho News

Breaking News

GALLERY: Eastern Idaho sees major flash flooding after rainstorm on Tuesday, May 23

Weather

GALLERY: Eastern Idaho sees major flash flooding after rainstorm on Tuesday, May 23

  Published at  | Updated at
Nate Sunderland

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Camille Richines
Courtesy Camille_Richins

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews were out in force on Tuesday night in Idaho Falls and the surrounding communities after flash flooding impacted numerous roads and underpasses.

A storm began hitting eastern Idaho before 6 p.m., and while the worst part of the storm subsided after about 35 minutes, it continued to rain in various parts of the region past 8 p.m.

A number of cars in Idaho Falls became stranded in rising water in several underpasses. Bystanders and responders helped to rescue people from their vehicles.

Locals reported lots of flooding in residential streets, and in some homes and businesses.

Here are some of the photos from the storm:

Billy Harker
Courtesy Billy Harker
Billy Harker2
Courtesy Billy Harker
Untitled design 7 e1684894797157
Courtesy Nikki Bays
Crystal Gabaldon
Courtesy Crystal_Gabaldon
Untitled design e1684893548616
Courtesy Brenna/Justin Herbert
Wesley Phillips
Courtesy Wesley Phillips
Tim Butikofer
Courtesy Tim Butikofer
Telaine Packer
Courtesy Telaine Packer
Randy Tamayo
Courtesy Randy Tamayo Packer
Paige Maddock
Courtesy Randy Paige Maddock
Nick Barnett
Courtesy Randy Nick Barnett
Mike and Kamala Paxton
Courtesy Mike and Kamala Paxton
Matthew Klink03
Courtesy Matthew Klink
Matthew Klink02
Courtesy Matthew Klink
Matthew Klink
Courtesy Matthew Klink
Erica Eaton
Erica Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Dana Stiffler
Courtesy Dana Stiffler
Chase Holm
Courtesy Chase Holm
Caitlyn Moffat
Courtesy Caitlyn Moffat

SUBMIT A CORRECTION