Group hosting weekend event to help restore historic neon signs in downtown Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The neon signs in downtown Pocatello once rivaled those of any city, but over time, they’ve started to deteriorate. An event this weekend is focused on restoring them.

The Relight the Night Committee is hosting the first-ever Relight the Night Walking Tour on Friday, May 5 as part of the monthly Art Walk.

Those in attendance will tour 20 different signs along Main Street while committee member Randy Dixon provides a history of each one. PBS will be there shooting video of the event, which will appear in a documentary sometime in the future.

The Historic Downtown Pocatello Foundation created the Relight the Night Initiative in 2012 after the historic Chief Theater sign was found in storage at a city owned building. The committee decided to restore the sign to its original glory and relight it somewhere in downtown. The sign was officially relit on November 29, 2013. It was placed in its original location on the facade of the old Chief Theater. A historical plaque was added to the sign.

Dixon has fond memories of going to the theater as a kid and seeing its restoration was nostalgic and satisfying for him.

“When the sign was lit it was our premier event, it was very gratifying to see the vision come to life,” Dixon says. “It is my favorite and needed to be at the original sight.”

The foundation formed the Relight the Night Committee several years after the 2013 event. It is devoted to studying the costs, placement and care of the signs.

The Walking Tour idea was formed about a year and a half ago. The restoration of the neon sign above Fred’s Photo is how PBS first heard about it.

The sign for Fred’s Photo Service was restored in 2019. | Courtesy Randy Dixon

Fred Cuio opened his photo service in 1938. Throughout his career, he helped many people who were less fortunate. He stayed in business for 72 years until he passed away in 2010 at age 92.

The sign was removed and placed in storage by the family. It was restored in 2019 and placed on its new post. Fred’s wife, Francis, was in attendance at the relighting and was able to throw the switch on her husband’s sign. She passed away soon after.

Fred’s wife, Francis, sitting next to Randy Dixon during the relighting event in 2019. | Courtesy Randy Dixon

Twenty-four signs have been restored since the formation of the committee.

The Relight the Night Walking Tour will begin Friday at 8 p.m. in the parking lot next to the Chief Theater sign at 233 North Main Street. Dixon will kick it off with a few remarks before beginning the tour. A brochure was put together and will be handed out at the event. Everyone is invited to attend.

The event is free, but organizers are encouraging people to become a “Friend of Neon” by donating to help continue restoring the lights in downtown. Visit the website for more information.