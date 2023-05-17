Idaho Falls firefighters are asking for your help filling the boot this weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls firefighters are asking for the public’s help this weekend, as they collect funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) through the annual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign. They will be asking pedestrians, motorists and others to donate to the MDA, which raises funds for kids, adults and families fighting muscular diseases.

“The Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1565 will continue their long-standing tradition of collecting critical funds (for the MDA),” The Idaho Falls Fire Department announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The partnership began in 1954 when IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found, according to the MDA website.

“Thanks to firefighters filling the boot for decades, today we have 18 treatments for neuromuscular diseases approved by the FDA in just the past 12 years with many more in the pipeline,” said Donald S. Wood, president and CEO of MDA, in the release. “Together with the support of the International Association of Fire Fighters to accelerate research and advance care, we are empowering the families we serve to live longer, more independent lives. Firefighters are a vital part of our mission in all the communities we serve across the country. We are extremely grateful to IAFF for maintaining their strong commitment to the Fill the Boot program.”

“We always look forward to opportunities to interact with our community, especially during fundraising events such as this one,” IFFD Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon, told EastIdahoNews.com. “We appreciate the fact that even though our city is growing, we’ve maintained the sense of community and support for one another. Our firefighters continue to break fundraising records for the MDA because of that community spirit. We look forward to seeing everybody this weekend,”

Local 1565 firefighters broke the records for collections in Idaho in 2021 and 2022, raising $49,574.22 and $53,178.32, respectively. They want to keep the momentum going by breaking the record again this year, said the news release.

Firefighters collect cash and change in their boots during a previous ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign. | Idaho Falls Fire Department photo

Firefighters will be at the intersection of Hitt Road and 17th Street on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and May 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can support their efforts by dropping cash and change into their boots.

Motorists are urged to slow down, use caution and be engaged and focused while driving to keep firefighters and other motorists safe.

If you miss the collection drive this weekend, you can support the program by donating online.