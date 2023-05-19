Idaho Falls Regional Airport performing maintenance on parking lot facilities - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you are traveling in the near future, you should keep in mind that sections of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport are temporarily closed for ongoing maintenance and improvements, according to a news release from airport authorities.

“Beginning Monday, May 22, the daily parking lot will be temporarily closed,” the news release said. While the lot is closed, visitors and travelers are encouraged to park in Economy Lot 2 lot, located on International Way.

This is just the beginning of several temporary closings that will take place throughout the summer, the release said.

“Throughout the summer, additional temporary lot closures will be needed to facilitate these needed upgrades. Updates and information on these closures will be posted on the airport’s social media accounts.”

The airport currently offers a range of parking options to fit the short-term and long-term needs of travelers leaving vehicles at IDA.

“The first 30 minutes are complimentary in all IDA parking lots,” the release reminded the public.

For information on pricing, please visit the IDA website.