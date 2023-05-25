ISU receives grant to curb math learning loss resulting from COVID shutdown - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Eastern Idaho teachers have reported significant gaps in mathematics since classrooms reopened following the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Idaho State University College of Education has received a $1.1 million grant to combat those shortcomings, according to a news release from the university.

Angie Godfrey, Director and Mathematics Specialist for the Idaho Regional Mathematics Center in the College of Education, has been tasked with spearheading these efforts.

“Our teachers are reporting larger gaps in their students’ mathematical understanding,” Godfrey says in the release. “This program will address these gaps and equip teachers and administrators with the necessary tools and support to accelerate students’ math achievement. Our goal is to provide eastern Idaho teachers with equitable access to high-quality instruction and assessment support to implement accelerated learning practice and recommendations.”

The project will offer classroom coaching and in-person workshops to eastern Idaho math teachers.

“This project will be able to impact the majority of Eastern Idaho teachers and their students, regardless of geography,” Godfrey said.