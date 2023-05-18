Jerry Kolber, host of the hit 'Who Smarted?' podcast, answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing interesting people from Idaho and around the world!

Today my guest is Jerry Kolber – also known as ‘The Trusty Narrator’ – from the hit podcast ‘Who Smarted?’ My brothers and I love listening to ‘Who Smarted?’ because it’s educational but also funny and a lot of fun.

The podcast is one of the most downloaded and highest-rated Kids & Family and Education for Kids’ shows in the world. It offers a wealth of knowledge across science, history and technology and will soon cross 10 million downloads since premiering just over two years ago.

Here’s what I asked ‘The Trusty Narrator’:

What gave you the idea to start the podcast ‘Who Smarted?’?

For people who have never listened to ‘Who Smarted?’ – can you explain it to them?

Can you tell me about the company you co-founded, Atomic Entertainment, and how it started?

What was it like working with Pharrell Williams?

When did you begin your career in television?

I read something that said you were a theater kid can you tell me about that?

When did you know you wanted to make movies?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

What’s a piece of advice you can share with me?

