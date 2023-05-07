Juror in Powell trial describes experience; suggests 'life sentence on each count' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Though it took the jury 90 minutes to return guilty verdicts on all 11 child sex crimes charged against a Pocatello, one of the jurors says there was never any question about guilt.

Josh Graves, who served on the jury, told EastIdahoNews.com that the 90 minutes were spent on examining the 35 pages of jury instructions — not deliberating.

“The (prosecution) did a really good job presenting the evidence. There was no, ‘Well, what about this? What about that?'” Graves said. “We all unanimously — we felt great about our decision.”

Graves and 11 other jurors determined 43-year-old Trenton Jared Powell is guilty of 11 felony counts of sex crimes involving children following a trial that lasted about five days. With a sentencing hearing still several months out — scheduled for Aug. 15 — Graves said he has not given a great deal of thought about proper punishment.

Asked for his opinion, however, he didn’t think long before offering an answer.

“I think a life sentence on each count, I really do … That’s what I would recommend,” he said.

Court records obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show that Powell will face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison — up to 300 years.

Powell spending the rest of his life in a federal prison, Graves said, would be the best thing for the victims, who he believes will carry the burdens of the crimes committed against them for the rest of their lives.

Trenton Jared Powell | Bannock County Jail

Graves said he has been in communication with one of the victims, who found him in a comment thread under an EastIdahoNews.com story about the case.

She reached out to him with thanks for helping assure justice will be served.

“I was humbled,” Graves said. “But what do you say to a victim who has had 10 years-plus of abuse. I just let her know, ‘you know what, you’re courageous and you’re strong.'”

Graves referenced several times the strength it took from both victims, each having been sexually molested as minors by Powell, to tell their stories in court. Stories that Graves believes will be heavy on his shoulders having heard them.

“After the first recess — after the first victim gave her testimony — you could hear a pin drop in our jury room,” he said. “It was very emotional. It was very difficult”

Graves explained that hearing the victims’ testimonies, and viewing the accompanying photos, were “easily” the most difficult and trying portion of the nearly week-long trial. As the jury entered the jury room for its first recess, he could hear the other 11 members collectively take a deep breath, he said.

“That’s what is going to stick with me for a while,” he said of those testimonies. “Coming back to work has helped a lot, but it’s still going to take some time.”

Graves has tried to ease the victim’s mind, he said, and has told her that through their courage, both victims may have kept Powell from committing similar crimes with other girls.

Following the trial, the jury was informed they would have access to mental health counselors through the court, should it be necessary. And though Graves said he does not believe he will need that type of assistance, he completely understands why some of the others may.

While the jury struggled with the evidence and testimonies, Graves said Powell appeared to be unfazed. He described an aura or arrogance about the defendant.

“As we’re sitting there … I could see straight across to the defense. To me, he showed no emotion,” Graves said. “No — like, falling in love with a (child) then falling in love with the (child’s) friend, like, there’s nothing wrong with that. Like, he perceived he was doing nothing wrong.”

It was a tough week, Graves said, for himself and he believes all 12 jurors. But he was happy to do his civic duty.

“As a member of the community — and I love Pocatello — to be able to do that was an experience,” he said.

Asked if he had any messages for those who would ask about the experience, Graves said that jury duty, though not ideal, is something that should be taken with the utmost seriousness.

When he received the notice, he figured he would be involved in a trial involving a single charge. But on the first day of court, the judge read a 25-page document outlining the 11 charges, and he was taken aback.

Still, it was a task that needed doing and he was happy to carry his share of water.

With Powell now awaiting sentencing in federal court, his defense has shifted its focus back to the state court, where he faces three counts of lewd conduct with a minor — each of which carries a life sentence.

RELATED | Pocatello man alleged to have raped multiple teenage girls for years

He was arrested on those charges in 2020 following a months-long investigation.

The charges, according to Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Erin Tognetti, are different from those that led to Powell’s federal indictment. This means that the state could go ahead with the trial, but the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will weigh its options.

Tognetti told EastIdahoNews.com that a decision on that matter will not be made until after Powell is sentenced in federal court and she has discussed the options with the victims.

A motion by the defense to dismiss the charges based on a violation of Powell’s rights to due process and a speedy trial was denied by District Judge Rick Carnaroli Thursday.

Powell had been scheduled for trial in April, but that date was vacated. A new date has not yet been set.