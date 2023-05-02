Pocatello man found guilty of 11 child sex crimes in federal court - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man convicted of 11 charges involving the sexual exploitation of minors could face up to 300 years in federal prison.

Trenton Jared Powell, 43, was found guilty in federal court Tuesday following roughly 90 minutes of jury deliberation, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Paskett.

Powell was charged by the state with numerous felonies, including lewd conduct with a minor, in 2020. He was then indicted on federal charges in October 2021.

The federal indictment included six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of receipt of child pornography.

A trial began at the U.S. District Courthouse in Pocatello on April 24, Paskett told EastIdahoNews.com.

All evidence had been presented, and witness testimony was completed Monday afternoon. The jury was given its instructions around 3 p.m. Monday and given around 20 minutes to begin deliberation before leaving to reconvene Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

The jury turned in its verdict just after 10 a.m., finding Powell guilty of all charges.

Because some of the documents in this case have been sealed, there is limited information available regarding the charges. What is known is that these charges are separate from those filed against Powell by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested an audio recording of the trial and will provide more in-depth details about the case when those recordings are obtained.

Due to the extensive prison sentence, Powell will now face in federal court, state charges are expected to be dismissed.

Powell faces 15 to 30 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each count of sexual exploitation. He faces 15 to 30 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count of attempted sexual exploitation and five to 20 and $250,000 in fines for each child pornography charge.

If and when he is released from prison, he could be subject to five years to life of supervised probation and $5,100 assessment fees for each of the 11 charges.

He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Aug. 15.