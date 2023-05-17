Local seniors have an adventure with a horse drawn carriage - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Today at the Homestead Assisted Living, workers are breaking out the famous horse drawn carriage rides all over Rexburg.

Seniors love to drive the carriage through town, maybe causing one or two traffic jams as drivers catch a glimpse of their adventure. One of their favorite stops to make with the carriage is the McDonalds drive-thru for a sweet treat like a McFlurry or ice cream cone! Its residents love to get out on the streets and wave to pedestrians and other drivers from the carriage, it allows them to interact with our community in a very unique way.

While on the carriage, the residents love to reminisce about times in their lives where they rode to school on a covered wagon or used a team of horses to farm and ranch the land. One of their residents, Karen Little, shared her experience where she remembered being picked up in the winter at the end of her road by a covered wagon that had a wood burning stove as a heat source. That was how they bussed the kids too and from school.

It is such a wonderful experience not only for the residents, but staff as well, to sit and listen to the stories our residents share about how things were, and how many things in our area came to be. The population and generation that we serve have had such an impact on Eastern Idaho and society today, they are truly incredible.

This article and video is sponsored by Homestead Assisted Living.