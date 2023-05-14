Local teens among KNOW VAPE video contest winners - East Idaho News

Local teens among KNOW VAPE video contest winnersPublished at | Updated at
BOISE — Idaho Public Television announced the winners of the 2023 KNOW VAPE video contest on Friday. According to a news release from Idaho Public Television, there were twenty-eight videos entered in this year’s contest.
Students were asked to produce a 90-second video that speaks to the dangers of vaping, prevention or how to quit vaping.
“We had a very difficult time choosing which teens would win the top prizes because there were so many great videos,” said Kari Wardle, Idaho Public Television education manager and a KNOW VAPE contest judge. “The videos were moving, sometimes funny and very creative. Idaho teens really rose to the challenge.”
“Videos produced by teens from across Idaho were awarded a total of $10,000 in cash prizes,” said the news release.
RELATED | Idaho Falls students recognized in national filmmaking competition
The two grand-prize winners were both from Boise — 16-year-old Halle Lowman and 14-year-old Eli Richey. They received $2,000 each.
“Lowman’s video included an original musical composition paired with a portrayal of a teenage girl experiencing the negative spiraling effects of vaping,” said the release. “Richey’s video featured a rap, which Richey wrote and performed, to warn about the dangerous contents of vapes plus solutions for how to quit vaping.”
Seven first-place winners received $500; four second place winners received $250; and 10 third place winners received $150.
You may watch all the winning videos here. The videos will also be broadcast on IdahoPTV and shared across social media channels.
Grand Prize winners
Eli Richey – Fairmont Junior High School, Boise
Halle Lowman – Boise Senior High School, Boise
First Place winners
Charlie Johnson – Boise Senior High School, Boise
Raymond Gauthier – Eagle High School, Eagle
Logan Furness – Hillcrest High School, Ammon
Addison Willis and Petra Christensen – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls
Eden Erickson and Brynn Harker – Thunder Ridge High School, Ammon
Hazel Ludwig and Georgia Geagan – Wood River High School, Hailey
Troy Edwards – Kuna Middle School, Kuna
Second Place winners
Saryn Alred – Rocky Mountain Middle School, Idaho Falls
Henry Watson, Gage Butcher, Dylan Hume – Eagle Middle School, Eagle
John Lundblade, Sam Hendrick – Hillcrest High School, Ammon
Chase Phillip – Bonneville High School, Idaho Falls
Third Place Winners
Lauren Pollar – Boise Senior High, Boise
Mia Fry – Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Sophie Wcaser, Kelton Erickson, Timely Ricks – Community Youth in Action, Idaho Falls
Dominique Aycock – Skyview High School, Nampa
Joshua Gray, Maxwell Thrall, Anderson LaVoie – Eagle Middle School, Eagle
Logan Furniss – Hillcrest High School, Ammon
Tiernan Nuttbrock – Idaho Online, Tech Trep Academy, Salmon
Kevin Carrillo – Skyline High School, Idaho Falls
Mae/aiia Hirschi, Arabelle Kelsch – Boise Online School
Alessa O’Laughlin – Fernwaters Public Charter, Salmon
The contest was part of KNOW VAPE, a statewide campaign designed to raise the alarm about the dangers of youth vaping in Idaho. The campaign includes a documentary called Nic Sick, featuring Idaho teens and their struggles with vape addiction; the teen video contest and social media campaign; free resources for parents; and a standards-based, multi-grade-level curriculum for educators.
RELATED | ‘Nic Sick’ Documentary raises alarm about dangers of youth vaping
Idaho Public Television partnered with Idaho’s seven public health districts on the project with funding, according to the news release. Funding cam from the Idaho Millennium Fund, an endowment created from the master settlement agreement reached with tobacco companies and states in 1998.