Looking back: Businesses close to honor Sugar City boy and man refuses to leave property of an off-duty policeman - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of May 22 to May 28 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

SUGAR CITY — A Sugar City boy who “brought honor to the state of Idaho” by becoming the first private of the American army to receive the congressional medal, was set to return home, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican announced.

In an article dated May 23, 1919, it explained that a man with the last name of Neibaur was going to return to Sugar City on May 27. All “commercial clubs of the Upper Snake River Valley are joining the little town of Sugar City” to welcome “America’s foremost hero” home.

“It will be remembered that young Neibaur, after he had been in the hands of the Germans for over 30 minutes and disarmed, recovered his ground and single-handed and alone, after killing four Germans, took 11 Germans and marched them back to his regiment,” the local paper wrote.

Idaho Gov. D.W. Davis and his staff were going to attend the celebration, and the people of Sugar City invited all Idahoans to do the same. Arrangements were made for Sugar City to take care of 10,000 people.

“The towns from Idaho Falls to Ashton declared a holiday and will close all their business houses and attend,” the article states. “Idaho should feel proud in the distinction brought to our state by young Neibaur’s bravery and they should turn out in mass to give him a royal welcome.”

1926-1950

ROBERTS — A local woman was celebrating her 95th birthday, and The Rigby Star recognized her in its May 28, 1931, newspaper.

The article referred to her as “Grandma” McDermott. The Rigby Star said she was Roberts oldest citizen and possibly the oldest person in Idaho at that time. She lived with her son L.H. McDermott, south of Roberts.

“Mrs. McDermott is very spry for one of her years and gets about the house unassisted and is a very interesting person to visit with,” the article reads.

The woman “traveled a great deal” during her life. She came “to this country” at the age of 18 from Ireland. She crossed the plains “in early days” and lived in a handful of different states. The paper mentioned that “for a number of years” she lived in or near Roberts.

1951-1975

CARIBOU COUNTY — A local man was driving onto the highway when his brakes failed, the Caribou County Sun said on May 24, 1956.

“The car finally came to rest in the right-hand barrow pit,” the article said.

The faulty brakes caused an estimated $350 in damage to his car. It’s unknown if the man suffered any injuries as a result of the accident.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A 30-year-old Idaho Falls man was charged with loitering and prowling, the Idaho State Journal reported on May 23, 1977.

Ronald Paarmaun was arrested after he allegedly refused to leave property of an off-duty policeman. Paarmaun is accused of standing at the front window of the officer’s residence.