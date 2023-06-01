Magistrates commission names 18 applicants to replace soon-retiring judge - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The 6th Judicial District Magistrates Commission has requested an evaluation of 18 potential replacements for a magistrate judge who will be retiring in August.

Thomas Clark will retire effective Aug. 31, according to a news release from the Bannock County Courthouse.

With Clark’s pending retirement, the commission has received applications from 18 prospective candidates — including deputy prosecutors JaNiece Price and Erin Tognetti. The list of applicants includes prosecuting attorneys and public defenders from Bannock to Kootenai counties, private attorneys, and two Pocatello deputy city attorneys.

Here is a complete list of the applicants:

Nathan Duane Adams, deputy prosecutor; Kootenai County

Jason Michael Brown, private attorney; May, Rammell and Wells

Jeremy Dean Brown, deputy public defender; Bannock County

John Joseph Bulger, private attorney; Hearn Law PLC

Jason Ronald Chandler, deputy attorney general; Pocatello Office

Robert Thomas Curl, deputy public defender; Blaine County

Richard Allen Diehl, Pocatello deputy city attorney

Rilie Michael Fry, senior deputy public defender; Bannock County

Monte Christopher Gray, assistant general counsel; Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

Ian Christopher Johnson, Pocatello deputy city attorney

Michael Joshua Morrissey, Public defender; Power/Oneida Joint Office

David Kay Penrod, private attorney; Penrod Swenson PLLC

JaNiece Price, deputy prosecutor; Bannock County

Brad Leonard Rigby, deputy public defender; Bonneville County

Randy W. Smith, deputy public defender; Canyon County

Thomas Daniel Smith, private attorney; Spinner, Wood and Smith

Erin Jennifer Tognetti, deputy prosecutor; Bannock County

Joshua Wickard, deputy public defender; Ada County

Evaluation questionnaires will be sent to attorneys statewide. The commission has also requested input from members of the public with “personal knowledge regarding the qualifications of the applicants,” the release says.

Questionnaires can be requested from the Bannock County Trial Court Administrator’s Office by calling (208) 236-7379 or emailing KerryH@bannockcounty.gov.

All questionnaires must be completed and returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s Office at 624 East Center Street, Room 3017, Pocatello, ID 83201 — by 5 p.m. June 23.