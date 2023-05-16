Man allegedly runs over homeowner and drives with him on the hood for 'several hundred feet' - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY – A 19-year-old was recently charged after allegedly hitting a man with his truck and driving with him on the hood for “several hundred feet.”

Noah Goodnough was charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor DUI under the age of 21.

It all began around 8 p.m. on May 10, according to court records. A homeowner in St. Anthony reported he was working in his garden and heard a glass bottle break in his front yard, which is a common occurrence.

When he went to check, he reportedly saw a man in a truck who had thrown the bottle.

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office later determined it was Goodnough. They report in court documents that Goodnough drove past the house in a black Ford with a male and female passenger. They continued traveling north on 2800 East.

The homeowner followed Goodnough in his truck and eventually met him at an intersection. The two began yelling at each other, and the homeowner said he was going to call the police.

Deputies say Goodnough drove off, heading west on 700 North. They came to a dead end and the homeowner got out of his car and yelled at Goodnough to stop and wait for police. Instead, Goodnough turned his vehicle around and headed on 700 North in the opposite direction.

The homeowner stood in front of his truck to prevent him from leaving, but Goodnough reportedly told him “I’ll kill you” and then “drove into (the homeowner).”

The man allegedly landed on the top of the hood, and deputies say Goodnough drove “several hundred feet” as the man “hung onto the hood and windshield wipers.”

When the truck came to a stop, the homeowner says Goodnough got out and began pushing him and throwing punches.

Deputies say the homeowner had scrapes on the back of his hands, and a slight redness of his chest and stomach area.

They searched the driveway for any broken bottles, and reportedly found a broken glass bottle for alcoholic apple cider.

Soon after, Rexburg police pulled over the Ford in a traffic stop and alerted the deputies.

When deputies arrived, officers told them Goodnough was under 21 and admitted to drinking “several shots” that day. Deputies say they “observed his eyes to be red and glassy” and could “detect the smell of alcohol” when they stood near him.

Goodnough reportedly told deputies a different story than the homeowner. He said he was driving from a friend’s house and threw a bottle of “Fanta” out the window. He claimed to have seen the homeowner following him as he continued driving. The homeowner parked behind him at the dead end, Goodnough said, and the homeowner got out of his truck.

“I’ll run your a** over,” Goodnough said to the homeowner.

He admitted to running into the homeowner and driving with him on the hood for about 100 yards. He reportedly stopped the truck and pushed the man off his hood before driving onto U.S. Highway 20. Goodnough denied punching the homeowner.

Deputies say he later admitted he did not throw a “Fanta” bottle, but that it had been a hard apple cider. He also allegedly said he had smoked marijuana inside the vehicle the day before, and drank “a few shots” earlier in the day.

Goodnough was arrested and taken to the Fremont County Jail. During a sobriety test, deputies say Goodnough’s blood alcohol level was at a .042% and .044% breath alcohol concentration.

It is illegal to drive with a BAC of 0.08% or more, according to Idaho State Police. Anything greater than .02% is illegal for people under 21.

During booking, Goodnough said he tried to run over the homeowner to the jailer while discussing his charges, court records say.

Goodnough’s preliminary hearing is set for May 24.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison.

Though Goodnough has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.