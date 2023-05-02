Man arrested for second degree murder in domestic violence incident near Preston - East Idaho News

PRESTON — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 55-year-old man for murder after responding to a domestic violence incident Monday night.

According to the Cache County jail roster, Douglas James Gildemeister was arrested Monday by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail just before 9:20 p.m.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Gildemeister had been charged with felony second-degree murder and felony failure to notify law enforcement of a death.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to a location north of Preston at 1 p.m. on Monday, a news release said.

Deputies received information there had been a domestic violence situation with a “possibility of a deceased female.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Police Department and Idaho State Police responded to the scene.

Gildemeister is being held without bail.

No other details have been released at this time.