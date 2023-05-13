Meth concealed in peanut butter jars found at SLC airport, police say - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Transportation Security Administration agents found over a half pound of what police think is crystal meth Thursday morning at the Salt Lake International Airport. TSA agents found the suspected drugs hidden inside jars of peanut butter.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, TSA agents noticed a suspicious item just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday. TSA agents then notified the SLCPD’s airport division.

Officers seized two regular, consumer-sized peanut butter jars concealing a crystalized substance. Authorities detained two people as part of their investigation.

Officers arrested 61-year-old Melissa Hoching. She was booked for investigation of distributing a controlled substance. Police let the second person go.

“We will not allow our airport to be used as a gateway for drug smuggling,” said Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown in a press release.