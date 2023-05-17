No injuries reported following Union Pacific derailment in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Approximately 20 train cars were derailed near the Pocatello Union Pacific railyard Tuesday night.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver tells EastIdahoNews.com the derailment occurred around 9 p.m. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The majority of the cars were empty, Tysver said. No spillage of hazardous materials or injuries have been reported.

Cleanup is underway and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the derailment.

City of Pocatello spokeswoman Marlise Irby told EastIdahoNews.com that the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is expected to visit the site of the latest derailment. There have been four Union Pacific train derailments in or around Pocatello in less than 12 months.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide further details about this incident as they become available.