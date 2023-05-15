Police want your help finding man missing for 2 days - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Authorities want your help finding a missing Rexburg man.

The Rexburg Police Department reports Ronnie Thomas Brodrick, 34, was traveling with someone on Saturday morning. It’s not entirely clear what happened, but somehow he got separated and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Brodrick may be traveling to Spokane, Washington.

Brodrick is 5 foot 11 with red or blondish hair, brown eyes and a beard. He has a red and blue wrestling tattoo on his right forearm and a Chevy logo higher up on the same arm.

“Brodrick is described as being very hygienic and changes clothes often,” police say in a Facebook post.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black backpack, faded tan work boots and a hat.

If you see him or know where he might be, call Rexburg PD Detective Eric Wheeler at (208) 359-3008.