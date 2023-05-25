Rexburg ballet company presenting Little Red Riding Hood - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Rexburg’s own Ballet Etude will be presenting “Little Red Riding Hood” on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. The reimagined story ballet — written by local co-director Kiersten Lewis — is the company’s premier performance and is and an “enchanting” version of the classic tale.

One of the goals of the ballet company, Lewis said, is to produce something that is satisfying for an audience that doesn’t know much about dance. That includes kids.

“We want to emphasize that our show will be family friendly,” said a news release from the company. The performance will last less than an hour, and Lewis has written some narration that will help kids follow along.

“Young children, people who enjoy musicals or anything like that — I think we’ll capture their attention and draw them in,” she said.

Lewis and co-director Madissen Fujimoto started Ballet Etude last year. They wanted to create opportunities for local dancers and make ballet more accessible to the community. Now, the company consists of two career dancers and some diligent locals with background in dancing.

Members of the Ballet Etude dance company practice for their upcoming performance of “Little Red Riding Hood”. | Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

The company wants to offer affordable performances of the highest quality while developing and sustaining an enthusiastic, local audience for the performing arts.

“We want to bring ballet into the minds and heart and homes of everyone so they can see the beauty and excitement and fun and … how soul-touching it can be,” Lewis said.

“Little Red Riding Hood” will be presented at The Romance Theater on Main Street, Rexburg on Thursday and Friday evenings. Both performances will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

