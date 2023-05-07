Suspect in custody after making bomb threat toward Utah hospital, police say - East Idaho News

NEPHI, Utah (KSL.com) — A person is in police custody after allegedly making a bomb threat toward Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi on Saturday.

According to Nephi police, the hospital received a phone call claiming a bomb was in the facility at approximately 10:30 a.m.

First responders arrived at the hospital and found no signs of a bomb. At approximately 2:30 p.m., a suspect was arrested in Springville.

First responders with the Juab County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Springville Police Department, Utah County Sheriff’s office, and Utah Valley dispatchers responded to the scene.

Nephi police did not disclose the suspect’s age and gender.