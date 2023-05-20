Teton County Search and Rescue secures a year-round helicopter - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation:

JACKSON, Wyoming — Two months after the launch of its public campaign, Teton County Search & Rescue Foundation is excited to announce that it has completed Mission Critical, successfully raising the necessary funds to bring a year-round rescue helicopter to Teton County, Wyoming.

“With over 1,200 donations to the campaign, our community has stepped up to show the importance of bringing this critical asset to Teton County,” said TCSAR Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Thomas. “We are humbled and in awe by the efforts of everyone who made this happen.”

TCSAR Foundation opened its public campaign on March 18 knowing they needed to raise over $1.25 million — out of a total goal of $7.25 million — to finish out Mission Critical. The community stepped up to the challenge and accomplished the goal, ensuring the arrival of a year-round rescue helicopter to Teton County by this fall.

To celebrate the end of Mission Critical and as a gesture of their sincere gratitude, TCSAR Foundation and TCSAR volunteers invite the entire community to a special helicopter demo at Phil Baux Park at the base of Snow King from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 24. At 5:15 p.m. sharp, TCSAR volunteers will conduct a short-haul operation, a method of rescue in which first responders use the helicopter to lift a patient harnessed to the end of a rope attached to the belly of the ship for a flight out of the backcountry. The Snow King demo will give viewers a rare chance to see the operation in action in the front-country.

The event includes pizza from Pinky G’s, popcorn from JH Pop, tacos from La Fiera, beer from Roadhouse Brewing, beverages from local suppliers and ice cream from St. John’s Episcopal Church. Food and beverages will be FREE while supplies last. This is an all-ages event and everyone is invited.

For more information about the campaign and the TCSAR volunteers, please visit our website.