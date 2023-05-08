Two missing local girls found safe in Georgia - East Idaho News

ALPINE, Wyoming — Two girls reported missing in western Wyoming have been safely found in Georgia.

Lilyana Walsh, 12, and her sister Tamzen Walsh, 8, were last seen by their father Jace Walsh on Feb. 23. The family lives in Alpine, Wyoming.

Jace told EastIdahoNews.com they were found in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. He said it’s been 73 days since he had seen them.

He told EastIdahoNews.com in an interview back in April that his wife Stephanie Walsh, 41, took their daughters on Feb. 23. He was at work when he said Stephanie was supposed to be taking the girls to a doctor’s appointment but instead left town. Jace said he was worried because Stephanie has been known to suffer from mental illness. There had been no communication after Stephanie left town.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they had wanted to check on Stephanie’s welfare and find the missing girls.

Deputy David Hammond with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com on Monday the girls and mother have been located in Georgia and they are “safe and healthy.”

“The girls are in the process of being reunited with Dad. He is making arrangements to go and pick them up,” Hammond said. “Congratulations to the outside agencies that helped with this. Everything turned out well, and we are very appreciative.”