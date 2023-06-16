A Feel Good Friday surprise for an airport employee who found a wallet and tracked down the owner - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received the following email about a passenger at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport who left their wallet behind. It said:

I dropped my wallet in the Idaho Falls airport on the way to San Antonio for work. Katherine, an airport employee, called my co-worker, who had bought the tickets, to let him know that they had my wallet. Katherine let me know what I needed to do to get my wallet sent via Fed Ex overnight. After I could not figure out how to get the overnight scheduled from Fed Ex, Katherine offered to go to Fed Ex and send it. She even said she would pay for it and I could pay her back when I got back to Idaho Falls. I had money in my wallet, and I knew I could trust her to just use that money. She was so kind and professional while I was freaking out about not having my wallet. As soon as she texted me the receipt that it was sent, I was able to relax. She made a very stressful situation so much better. I hear this is just the kind of person she is – helping people out all of the time.

We decided to visit the airport and thank Katherine for her kindness. Watch the surprise in the video player above!