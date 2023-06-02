A school bus driver who went the extra mile for a student and his mom gets a Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a bus driver who went the extra mile. It said:

Dave is a bus driver for District 93. He drives bus #83 at Iona Elementary. The Friday before Mother’s Day, my 7-year-old son left all the gifts he had made for me on the school bus and completely forgot about them. I had no idea about them either. We got a surprise later in the evening when Dave made a special trip to our home to deliver my son his Mother’s Day gifts. Obviously there is no great monetary value to the gifts my 1st grade son made at school, but Dave the bus driver recognized the importance of tired moms feeling appreciated on Mother’s Day and made sure that my son would have the opportunity to do that.

We decided to surprise Dave right before school got out for the summer! Check out the video in the player above.