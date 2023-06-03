Ashton teen found safe, officials say - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

Ashlynn has been located and is safe, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ASHTON —- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating 13-year-old Ashlynn Rose Armstrong.

The Ashton teen didn’t come home from school Friday afternoon, said the Sheriff’s office in a news release. She hasn’t been seen since 1 p.m. on Friday, at the Ashton city park.

Ashlyn’s mother, Jennifer Armstrong, also took to Facebook to ask for the community’s help.

“She didn’t get on the bus when school got out at 11,” Armstrong’s post reads. “We just want her home safe.”

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a white crop top with kind of “hippy look” in front, blue jeans and pink back pack.

Authorities ask that if you know anything about Ashlynn’s location or who she may be with, please contact Fremont County dispatch at (208) 624-4482 or call 911 if it is an emergency.

“We would all like her home safely!” The Sheriff’s office said.