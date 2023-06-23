Bicyclist killed in crash with motorcycle - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash Thursday morning on North River Road, just north of 49th North.

Callers reported the crash at around 11:19 a.m. advising a motorcycle and bicycle were involved.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and transported the adult male rider from the motorcycle to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. The bicycle rider, also an adult male, was deceased at the scene.

Both riders were wearing helmets and deputies found they were both traveling northbound just prior to the crash. The circumstances are still being investigated but initial details indicate the bicycle attempted to make a U-turn in the roadway to go back south and was struck by the motorcycle attempting to pass by.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.