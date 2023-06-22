Terreton family celebrating one year of business at Farm Boy Burgers - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

TERRETON

Local restaurant serves on-the-go customers with made-to-order burgers

The Barnyard, left, and the Smokin’ Cow are two of the items available at Farm Boy Burgers in Terreton. | Courtesy Steve Shively

TERRETON — Five years ago, Steve Shively would never have believed he’d own a restaurant one day.

The 36-year-old Terreton man is now weeks away from the one-year anniversary of the opening of Farm Boy Burgers, his family’s restaurant at 1077 East 1500 North.

The fast-food restaurant focuses on farmers and people on the go with online ordering, a drive-thru or dine-in service. The menu includes a variety of made-to-order burgers from locally-raised beef.

There’s a farmer theme in the name of each item, such as a standard hamburger called the Basic Farmer or a cheeseburger that Shively calls a Deluxe Farmer. Pasture Pig is a bacon cheeseburger. The Cowboy Burger is served with an onion ring and barbecue sauce.

One of the most popular items is the Barnyard — a beef patty served with ham and a fried egg.

“We’ve got one of each species (beef, pork and chicken) in there, so we call that the Barnyard,” Shively tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It took some time to create clever, farm-type names to go with these different burgers.”

It also offers a breakfast menu in the morning.

Shively and his family are planning some type of celebration to mark the first year of business. He is pleased with the community support for this venture, which was there from the beginning due to lack of options. That was his main motivation for starting the restaurant in the first place.

“The previous restaurant (in Terreton) had closed six years prior,” Shively explains. “Those owners had done a seasonal burger trailer but didn’t have any seating. Our only other options (were) a little bit of fried food at one of the gas stations or some pizza or subs at the other gas station. We were looking to have a place where you could sit down or take it to go.”

Shively comes from a farming background, which included raising his own beef (the same beef that’s served in his restaurant). Other than the occasional backyard grilling at home, he’d never cooked or served food to people.

But his brother-in-law has extensive experience working in well-known restaurant chains like Johnny Carino’s, Tommy Bahamas, Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville and Buffalo Wild Wings.

“He was a good (resource) to be able to get a little insight, and even some guidance and coaching here and there on what to do or not to do,” says Shively.

With his help, Shively went to work to fill a hometown demand for a nice fast-food burger joint.

The seating area at Farm Boy Burgers. | Courtesy Steve Shively

Over the last year, it’s become a regular stopping point for people in the Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Salmon and Leadore areas, and Shively anticipates expanding the building at some point.

“After driving for a couple hours (referring to those coming from Salmon), they’re ready for a stop or a meal … and we’re one of the first good stops for them to make,” he says.

He’s inviting people to come and give Farm Boy Burgers a try. It’s open for breakfast Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. The burger menu is available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s also open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BIZ BITS

Fall River Electric elects three board members

Travis Markegard, left, Jeff Keay, center, and George Behrens were elected to Fall River Electric’s board of directors. | Courtesy Ted Austin

ASHTON – Nearly 750 owner-members of Fall River Electric Cooperative showed up at North Fremont High School in Ashton on Saturday to participate in the company’s annual energy expo and business meeting. Over the past several weeks, owner-members also cast their votes for three candidates seeking seats on its board of directors.

Board newcomer Travis Markegard of Victor was the top vote-getter with 1,518 votes. He will serve his term from District 2, West Victor. Markegard has lived in the Victor area for the last 35 years and owns and operates, with his father, Teton Valley Auto Repair. He and his wife, Megan, have five children. He volunteers much of his time toward many of his children’s activities, including coaching soccer and T-ball. He also provides leadership to local youth on the 4H shooting sports committee and co-leading 4H rifle shooting.

Incumbents Georg Behrens from District 3, East Victor, and Jeff Keay from the northern Island Park area in District 8, were re-elected for new three-year terms beginning this month.

Voting was conducted online and also by mail-in balloting, as well as in-person at the Ashton event.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

