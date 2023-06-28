Cement truck rollover causing road closure on Highway 20 - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A cement truck rollover crash near Rexburg has caused traffic to be diverted away from the accident.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, all westbound lanes are closed on Highway 20, near milepost 339, just north of Sugar City.

MCSO deputies, the Madison Fire Department, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department are all on scene.

Officials are asking drivers to please avoid the area if you can, as the crash is expected to take some time to be investigated and cleared from the highway.