Clinic under construction in Rigby will offer medical services for impoverished or uninsured clients - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A new medical clinic catering to eastern Idaho’s uninsured, indigent and low income population is coming to Rigby.

Community Family Clinic, operated by the Community Council of Idaho, is under construction at 4002 East 397 North near the U.S. Highway 20 on-ramp at exit 322. It’s slated to open sometime in August.

The 8,000-square-foot building will include exam rooms, a space for procedures and supplies, along with a pharmacy.

Clinic administrator Arnold Cantu tells EastIdahoNews.com the clinic will provide a variety of medical services at a discounted price for clients.

“We’re what they call a federally qualified health center. That allows us to provide a sliding fee. They can pay as little as $20-$25 to see a provider if they qualify. They also get a break on their labs, prescriptions, imaging (and other services),” Cantu says.

The services are available to the general public as well. Dr. Joshua Stringam, the clinic’s director, describes it as an “old-school, full spectrum family practice” that treats patients of all ages.

It works with private insurance companies, including Medicaid and Medicare.

“There are lots of clinics that are closed to Medicare right now because of the decreased reimbursements, but we are wide open for new Medicare patients,” Stringam says.

CCOI — a Caldwell-based nonprofit providing housing and head start programs, employment training, medical and immigration services for migrants and the impoverished — operates a similar clinic in Roberts. The high number of people from Rigby who were utilizing its services prompted the building’s construction.

Cantu says this particular spot provides easy access and good visibility for the community.

“Rigby Produce is across the street and we’re hoping to target some of their employees as well,” says Stringam.

Community Council of Idaho has multiple health clinics throughout Idaho. With a location in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Roberts, the Rigby clinic is the fourth one in eastern Idaho.

Dental and behavioral health services will be available in the future. Stringam and his team are working with Jefferson School District 251 to provide discounts for administrators, teachers and students.

A specific opening date will be announced as construction nears completion.

“We look forward to serving the community of Rigby with a wide array of medical services,” Cantu says.