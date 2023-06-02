Community advisory: Dangerous river conditions on Portneur River - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Pocatello officials are asking people to use extreme caution near area rivers and creeks, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello.

“The Portneuf River is 10.5 feet deep and is flowing at 1,060 cubic feet per second (cfs), making for dangerous conditions,” the news release said. By comparison, the river was flowing at less than 200 cfs last year.

Water levels are also very high, the release said.

“The Pocatello Fire Department is asking people to keep children and pets away from local waterways,” said the release.

Officials had this advice for Pocatello area residents, according to the release:

“My goal right now is to remind the community of the dangerous conditions on the Portneuf River due to the heavy amount of snow runoff we have seen in the last several weeks,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “We expect these conditions to continue for some time, so please be careful around the river.”

“As a reminder, never drive around the barriers blocking flooded roads. A mere six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult and it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars,” said Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn.

Please call 911 immediately if you see someone struggling in the water.

If you will be recreating on the water, know the flow condition of the river. This can be done by visiting the USGS National Water Information System.

Officials also urge the public to check the weather forecast and local radar by visiting the National Weather Service.

