Community invited to highly-anticipated Heritage Park ribbon cutting - East Idaho News

Heritage Park | City of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to the ribbon cutting of the much-anticipated Heritage Park, they announced on Friday.

The ribbon cutting will mark the completion of the first phase of the 14-acre park, according to a news release from the city.

“The ribbon cutting will also recognize strong supporters of the park, including the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls and others who have donated substantially to the park’s development,” the news release said.

“We have been looking forward to this day for years,” the release quoted Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm as saying. “Parks provide our community with a place to enjoy the outdoors, connect with nature, and engage in physical activity. Heritage Park will celebrate our community’s heritage as well as the rich natural resources and beauty Idaho Falls has to offer.”

Once all phases of construction are complete, Heritage Park will include an expansion of the River Walk, nature trails and walkways, heritage stops, a nature-themed playground area, an interactive stream designed for youth water play, surface water gardens, shelters, lighting, benches, parking and other features.

The park will highlight the natural, cultural and historical heritage of Idaho Falls as part of the city’s larger trail system nestled along the beautiful Snake River.

“This park has been a great opportunity to take the challenge of creating a choice destination that celebrates this prominent location along the Snake River and making it a reality. We were able to do so with great collaboration with community partners and we look forward to people enjoying the icon for years to come,” Holm said.

Heritage Park was possible only because of sponsors and donors in the community, officials said. The Rotary Club donated over one million dollars; by Stafford and Woody Smith families donated the land; Snake River Landing and Ball Ventures donated parking and construction; and Matt Morgan contributed dirt.

The park has continually been open to the public, the news release notes. However, the ribbon-cutting celebration will allow community members to explore the park’s recently-completed features. Thanks to generous support by multiple supporters of the project, food will also be provided.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 28 at 12 p.m., at Heritage Park, located off Snake River Parkway just north of Sunnyside Road.