Construction notice: Pancheri Drive - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Beginning on Monday, June 19, Intermountain Gas will be pulling a gas line under the Snake River. Motorists should expect traffic delays, road closures and detours on Pancheri Drive and South Utah Avenue.

Motorists traveling northbound on Milligan Road will be required to turn right on Pancheri Drive.

S. Utah Avenue will be closed to thru traffic from Pancheri Drive north one block. Motorists traveling south on S. Utah Avenue will be detoured at the roundabout.

Access to all businesses in the area will remain open.

Barring unforeseen conditions, this process will be complete by the end of the week.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Intermountain Gas at (800) 548-3679.