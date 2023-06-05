Deputies ask for help finding missing teenager last seen getting into a car in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile from the Idaho Falls area.

Last Tuesday, 17-year-old Gerson Aleazar Lopez Montejo was reported as a runaway and since that time his whereabouts have been unknown.

Gerson is originally from Honduras and has only been in Idaho with family for the past four months. The family reported to deputies that Gerson may have been seen on Tuesday, May 30, carrying a suitcase and getting into a silver car near the area of South Bellin Road and Pancheri Drive.

Family reports that Gerson did not have any known friends in the area and was without a cell phone or money when he left the residence. Gerson is described as approximately 5’5” tall, 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on Gerson is asked to contact Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies through dispatch at (208) 529-1200.